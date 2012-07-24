FRANKFURT, July 24 Daimler awarded independent Finnish car manufacturer Valmet Automotive a contract to build more than 100,000 of its Mercedes-Benz A-Class compact cars from 2013 through 2016, the German automotive group said on Tuesday.

Daimler has received more than 40,000 orders for the A-Class, a volume model critical to its plans to close the gap with larger rivals BMW and Audi, it said. (Reporting by Christiaan Hetzner)