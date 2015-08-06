UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT Aug 6 Daimler's Mercedes-Benz luxury division increased deliveries by 15.2 percent in July to a record 149,753 cars, powered by double-digit gains in Europe and China.
Seven-month car sales at Daimler's flagship brand were up 14.7 percent to a record 1.048 million autos, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer said on Thursday.
Mercedes-Benz sales jumped a record 41.5 percent last month in China and 11.6 percent in Europe. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.