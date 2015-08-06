FRANKFURT Aug 6 Daimler's Mercedes-Benz luxury division increased deliveries by 15.2 percent in July to a record 149,753 cars, powered by double-digit gains in Europe and China.

Seven-month car sales at Daimler's flagship brand were up 14.7 percent to a record 1.048 million autos, the Stuttgart-based manufacturer said on Thursday.

Mercedes-Benz sales jumped a record 41.5 percent last month in China and 11.6 percent in Europe. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Christoph Steitz)