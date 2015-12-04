BERLIN Dec 4 Sales of Daimler's Mercedes-Benz luxury-car division rose to the highest-ever level in a month of November, fuelled by strong demand for new sport-utility vehicles and compact models.

The brand's global deliveries rose 7.4 percent to 161,953 vehicles with 11-month sales up 14 percent to a record 1.69 million cars, already beating the 2014 full-year result, the automaker said on Friday.

Sales in China, Mercedes-Benz's largest market, jumped 39 percent to 36,313 cars, expanding the year-to-date gain to 33 percent or 335,688 models.

German rivals BMW and Audi are due to publish November sales next week. (Reporting by Andreas Cremer; Editing by Harro ten Wolde)