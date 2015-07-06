UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
FRANKFURT, July 6 Deliveries of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars rose 19.3 percent in June, as strong demand for the new C-Class and a double-digit rise in deliveries in China and Europe helped Daimler post the best ever car sales in first half of the year.
Mercedes-Benz handed over 169,616 passenger cars to customers in June thanks to a 14 percent increase in deliveries in Europe, a 38.5 percent rise in deliveries in China and as U.S. sales rose 5.8 percent.
Deliveries in the first half rose 14.7 percent to 898,425 passenger cars helped by strong demand for the new C-Class, which rose 58.7 percent and as deliveries of the CLA rose 25.5 percent, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.