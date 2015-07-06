FRANKFURT, July 6 Deliveries of Mercedes-Benz passenger cars rose 19.3 percent in June, as strong demand for the new C-Class and a double-digit rise in deliveries in China and Europe helped Daimler post the best ever car sales in first half of the year.

Mercedes-Benz handed over 169,616 passenger cars to customers in June thanks to a 14 percent increase in deliveries in Europe, a 38.5 percent rise in deliveries in China and as U.S. sales rose 5.8 percent.

Deliveries in the first half rose 14.7 percent to 898,425 passenger cars helped by strong demand for the new C-Class, which rose 58.7 percent and as deliveries of the CLA rose 25.5 percent, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Edward Taylor; Editing by Ludwig Burger)