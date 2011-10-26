* Daimler, Volkswagen Q3 results due
* StarMine sees negative earnings surprises
* Analysts see headwinds from raw materials, economy
By Maria Sheahan
FRANKFURT, Oct 27 Daimler (DAIGn.DE) and
Volkswagen (VOWG_p.DE) are expected to show that the road became
more bumpy in the third quarter, strewn with weak economic
growth and soaring raw material costs.
Thomson Reuters StarMine, which gives more weight to analysts
whose estimates have historically been more accurate, predicts
that both will fall short of consensus for operating profit,
when they report third-quarter results on Thursday.
Car sales growth has been shrinking in Europe, with Germany
the only major market in the region to expand in September, and
the boom in China that has bolstered German car makers in recent
quarters has tempered to a milder pace for now.
France's PSA Peugeot Citroen warned of pricing
pressure in a tougher European market this week that was hurting
its profits.
Volkswagen's third-quarter operating profit is seen up 31.5
percent at 2.61 billion euros ($3.6 million), a Reuters poll
showed.
The core automotive division's operating margin is seen
widening year-on-year to 7.3 percent from 6.1 percent, but
narrowing from the 8.0 percent posted in the second quarter due
to raw material costs and negative currency effects.
Ford , the second-biggest U.S. car maker, reported
lower quarterly earnings on Wednesday, partly due to misjudging
the threat of higher commodity costs.
Analysts on average see Daimler reporting a 10 percent gain
in quarterly earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) to 2.67
billion euros, according to a Reuters poll, helped by more
profitable sales of vans and buses.
Operating profit from the automotive business is seen down
6.5 percent, weighed down by weak sales and rising costs.
The slump comes just as Daimler fired the head of
Mercedes-Benz USA, leaving the business in turmoil after
reaching record monthly sales figures of almost 24,000 vehicles
in September.
Prospects for the trucks business, which generates more than
a quarter of Daimler's revenues, are also dim after Volvo
(VOLVb.ST), the world's No. 2 truck maker, this week sounded a
warning on global truck markets this.
Volvo said on Tuesday that growth was slowing in the
emerging regions that have helped truck sales since the previous
slowdown, with China's construction equipment market set to cool
off and a forecast weakening of Brazil's truck market next year.
Metzler analyst Juergen Pieper cut his recommendation on
Daimler to "sell" from "buy", citing a negative read-across from
Volvo and easing sales momentum at Mercedes-Benz Cars.
($1 = 0.719 Euros)
(Editing by Helen Massy-Beresford)