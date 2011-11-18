TOKYO Nov 18 Daio Paper Corp will file a criminal complaint against its former chairman as early as Monday for borrowing money from subsidiaries for his personal use, the Yomiuri newspaper reported.

Mototaka Ikawa stepped down as chairman of the tissue maker in September and an independent investigative panel established by the company later discovered the grandson of the founder had diverted 10.6 billion yen ($138 million) from seven Daio subsidiaries to his own accounts.

Filing the complaint will start a full-blown criminal investigation of Kikukawa, the paper said.

Coming in the shadow of the accounting scandal engulfing endoscope maker Olympus Corp, the furore at Daio has further battered Japan's corporate governance credentials.

The panel that probed Ikawa's actions said managers at subsidiaries and the company board also bore responsibility for not acting quickly enough. It criticised a shareholding structure that allowed the Ikawa family to dominate the firm by controlling subsidiaries that owned stakes in Daio that amplified their ownership. ($1 = 76.985 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Joseph Radford)