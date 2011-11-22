* Daio suspects Ikawa caused 8.6 billion yen in damage

* Japan corporate governance image dented by Olympus, Daio

* Ikawa says used all borrowed money at casinos -Kyodo (Adds background)

TOKYO, Nov 22 Japanese prosecutors arrested the former chairman of tissue maker Daio Paper Corp , who is suspected of causing billions of yen in damage to subsidiaries by borrowing money from them for personal use, Jiji news agency reported on Tuesday.

Daio Paper said on Monday it had filed a criminal complaint against Mototaka Ikawa, who stepped down as chairman in September, saying that it suspects he caused 8.6 billion yen ($111.7 million) in damage to seven subsidiaries.

Coming in the shadow of the accounting scandal at endoscope maker Olympus Corp, the Daio furore has further dented Japan's corporate governance credentials and prompted an independent investigative panel to warn that managers at subsidiaries and the firm's board also bear responsibility for not acting quickly enough.

The panel, established by the company, said last month that Ikawa, the groundson of the founder, had diverted 10.6 billion yen from seven Daio subsidiaries to his own accounts.

The 47-year-old, who has admitted to reporters that he borrowed the money, told prosecutors that he used all of it at casinos, Kyodo news agency reported. He has yet to return 5.9 billion yen or more, public broadcaster NHK said this week.

Ikawa has said the panel's report was biased and accused it of aiming to cut out the firm's founding family members from management, Kyodo news agency reported.

Daio shares were trading up 5.3 percent at 537 yen. ($1 = 76.9800 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nobuhiro Kubo and Yoko Kubota; Editing by Joseph Radford)