* Daio founder's grandson borrowed millions from related
companies
* Investigation panel places responsibility on Daio board,
managers
* "Absolute obedience" at Daio echoes complaints by ex-CEO
at Olympus
By Tim Kelly
TOKYO, Oct 31 The scandal engulfing Olympus Corp
isn't the only corporate governance hot potato in
Japan. Revelations by tissue maker Daio Paper Corp of
management that had spun out of control is adding pressure on
Olympus to bare all to an investigative panel it has promised to
assuage investor angst.
Mototaka Ikawa, 47, who stepped down as chairman on Sept 16,
borrowed 10.6 billion yen ($140 million) from seven Daio
subsidiaries, diverting the money to his own accounts, the
company revealed Friday in an independent report it commissioned
in the wake of revelations about the antics of the founder's
grandson.
"Employees viewed the company as belonging to the Ikawa
family. The corporate culture was one of absolute obedience and
that was the root of the problem, a panel of three lawyers, an
independent auditor and a board member said in their report.
It is a conclusion that echoes allegations made by ousted
Olympus CEO Michael Woodford who described the regime at the
endoscope and camera maker as an "emperor system" under former
chairman Tsuyoshi Kikukawa, who held sway there for a decade.
Woodford says he was fired for asking too many questions
about past M&A deals. Olympus say he was a bad manager who did
not understand the culture of the company.
" It's not just firms with an owning family, but
when the boss has been there for a long time, while there can be
some positive aspects, it becomes harder to stop them and
mistakes are made," said Kengo Nishiyama, an analyst at Nomura
Holdings, who is an expert on corporate governance.
The investigators at Olympus, who may be identified this
week, will look into $687 million in payments made to a
financial adviser for the $2 billion purchase of British medical
equipment maker Gyrus in 2008. The payments are at the core of
the furore that has wiped out about half the firm's market value
in the past two weeks.
Also under the spotlight is the acquisition of three
companies in Japan that Olympus, under Kikukawa, later largely
wrote off.
Daio's panel didn't pull its punches. Managers at
subsidiaries and the company board bore heavy responsibility for
not acting quickly enough, it said. It also criticised a
shareholding structure wherein the Ikawa family locked up
control of the firm by controlling subsidiaries that owned
stakes in Daio that amplified their ownership.
Olympus, says Nishiyama, needs to be equally as
frank.
"If they don't explain what happened in a clear and logical
way, it will not convince investors," he said.
Japan's Prime Minister Yoshihiko Noda has also weighed in,
calling for clarification of the payments in an interview with
the Financial Times.
Although housecleaning at Daio appears over, questions
remain. Its investigation failed to reveal what Ikawa did with
the millions he borrowed, more than half of which has yet to be
repaid.
During hearings, he told the five investigators he had used
it for currency trading, but declined to provide any
documentation to back up his claim.
With media reports swirling that he had used a chunk of it
gambling in casinos in Macau and Las Vegas, Ikawa failed to turn
up for subsequent questioning. Daio's response has been to lodge
a criminal complaint, leaving it to the police to unravel how he
spent the cash and ensure it will continue to vie with Olympus
for the attention of local media outlets.
Reuters was unable to contact Ikawa about the allegations.
For foreign investors, who own almost a third of it, Olympus
matters much more than Daio, with only about 3 percent of its
stock held by non-Japanese shareholders and Daio's market
capitalisation now at $1 billion.
The makeup of Olympus's investigation panel and its
willingness to conduct a thorough and independent investigation
will echo louder through Japan's boardrooms, says Nomura's
Nishiyama.
"It's not just about Olympus. It has (corporate governance)
implications for the rest of corporate Japan, he explained.
($1 = 75.760 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Tim Kelly; Editing by Matt Driskill)