TOKYO Nov 10 Tokyo Stock Exchange has put scandal-hit Japanese tissue maker Daio Paper Corp on its supervisory list after the company said it was likely to miss a Nov. 14 deadline to post first-half results.

The company said it aimed to file figures by Dec. 14, missing which would result in the company being delisted from the TSE.

Mototaka Ikawa, 47, who stepped down as chairman on Sept. 16, borrowed 10.6 billion yen ($140 million) from seven Daio subsidiaries, diverting the money to his own accounts, the company revealed last month in an independent report it commissioned in the wake of revelations about the antics of the founder's grandson. (Reporting by Antoni Slodkowski and Kaori Kaneko)