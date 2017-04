Jan 20 Dairy Crest Group Plc retained its contract to supply fresh milk to Britain's No. 4 grocer WM Morrison Supermarkets Plc for the next three years, but said that purchase volumes would be reduced by about a third from March.

Britain's largest dairy food company said it did not expect reduced purchase volumes to materially affect its full-year results. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)