By Aastha Agnihotri
Jan 20 Dairy Crest Group Plc lost a
third of its fresh milk supply contract with WM Morrison
Supermarkets Plc, Britain's No. 4 grocer, even as it
exits its money-losing milk business.
Dairy Crest is in the midst of selling its dairies
operations to a unit of German food group Müller as it battles
low milk prices and shifts its focus to cheese and spreads.
"... If they sell the business, then it's irrelevant for
future profit. What's happening now will be Müller's problem,"
analyst Nicola Mallard of Investec Securities told Reuters.
Dairy Crest, the owner of Cathedral City cheese and Country
Life butter, said on Tuesday it secured a three-year extension
from Morrisons to provide fresh milk, but supply would be
reduced by about a third from March.
The company added that it did not expect the lower volumes
to materially affect results for its fiscal year ending March
31.
Peel Hunt analyst Charles Hall said the lost business
equalled about 70 million litres, or 10 percent, of Dairy
Crest's supply to retailers.
"The normal rule of thumb is that volume reduction in liquid
milk impacts by (about) 5 pence per litre, which would equate to
3.5 million pounds impact on profits in a full year. This may be
on the high side as the Morrisons' contract was already highly
competitive on price," Hall wrote in a note.
Dairy farmers across the UK have been under pressure due to
a glut in domestic milk supply, which has resulted in average UK
farmgate milk price dropping every month since February 2014.
Dairy Crest cut prices by 1.2 pence per litre late December
for farmers on its standard liquid and Davidstow contracts from
Feb. 1. Scotland-based dairy cooperative First Milk also cut
prices by 2.43 pence per litre earlier this month.
British lawmakers have also called for better protection for
dairy farmers from the decline in milk prices.
Dairy Crest buys milk from around 1,100 dairy farmers and
also delivers to supermarkets run by Waitrose, J. Sainsbury
and Marks & Spencer.
The Esher, Surrey-based company has been trying to increase
profits by cutting distribution costs, improving its branding
and selling property.
Dairy Crest shares were up marginally at 471.3 pence at 1023
GMT on the London Stock Exchange.
