Sept 22 Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain's
largest dairy food company, said it would cut about 260 jobs and
close its Hanworth glass bottling dairy and Chard facility,
citing lower demand for glass bottles and financial viability.
The Hanworth dairy is expected to remain operational for
about two years, while the Chard facility will be shut in the
second half of 2015, Dairy Crest said.
"The decisions to consult on the closure of our Hanworth and
Chard sites have not been taken lightly, but they are right for
the long-term future of the business as a whole," Chief
Executive Mark Allen said in a statement on Monday.
The owner of cheese brand Cathedral City, yoghurt drink
FRijj and Country Life butter, has been focusing on improving
profit by cutting distribution costs, brand improvement and
selling surplus properties.
Cathedral City, the UK's biggest selling cheddar, grew its
market share, the company said as it expected first-half profit
in line with last year.
