Sept 22 Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain's largest dairy food company, said it would cut about 260 jobs and close its Hanworth glass bottling dairy and Chard facility, citing lower demand for glass bottles and financial viability.

The Hanworth dairy is expected to remain operational for about two years, while the Chard facility will be shut in the second half of 2015, Dairy Crest said.

"The decisions to consult on the closure of our Hanworth and Chard sites have not been taken lightly, but they are right for the long-term future of the business as a whole," Chief Executive Mark Allen said in a statement on Monday.

The owner of cheese brand Cathedral City, yoghurt drink FRijj and Country Life butter, has been focusing on improving profit by cutting distribution costs, brand improvement and selling surplus properties.

Cathedral City, the UK's biggest selling cheddar, grew its market share, the company said as it expected first-half profit in line with last year. (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)