Nov 6 Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain's
largest dairy food company, posted a 95 percent slump in
first-half profit and said it had agreed to sell the assets of
its dairies operations to Müller UK & Ireland Group for 80
million pounds ($127.9 million).
The sale, which is expected to take several months, will
protect long-term employment and help reduce costs and increase
efficiency, Dairy Crest said in a statement on Thursday.
The maker of Cathedral City cheese and Country Life butter,
said profit before tax fell to 0.9 million pounds in the six
months ended Sept. 30 from 19.7 million pounds a year earlier,
hurt by a loss in dairies business, which accounts for 70
percent of its revenue. Revenue rose 1 percent to 682.1 million
pounds.
($1 = 0.6253 British pound)
