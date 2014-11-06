* Agrees to sell dairies business for 80 mln stg
* Müller UK & Ireland Group to buy milk and bottling plants
* Dairies business made first-half loss
* Dairy Crest shares rise 13 pct
By Aastha Agnihotri
Nov 6 Dairy Crest Group Plc agreed to
sell its loss-making milk business to a unit of German food
group Müller in order to cut its debt and focus on processed
cheese and spreads.
Shares of Dairy Crest, which makes Cathedral City cheese and
Country Life butter, rose 13 percent on Thursday to rank among
the top gainers on the London Stock Exchange.
Dairy Crest said it would sell its dairies operations - one
of the company's three business units - to Müller UK & Ireland
Group for 80 million pounds ($128 million).
Among the assets to be sold are a bottling plant and three
milk and cream factories, including the plant in western England
that makes the popular fresh milk drink FRijj.
"Dairy Crest's dairy business has always been the 'poor
relative' in the group, diluting margins and the quality of
earnings," Investec analyst Nicola Mallard wrote in a note.
Dairy Crest has struggled to pass on higher raw milk prices
it paid to farmers last year and has been losing customers to
supermarket chains, which offer cheaper milk than the company's
door-to-door delivery service.
Though the dairies business accounted for slightly more than
two-thirds of revenue for the year ended March 31, it delivered
only a quarter of the company's profit.
The unit swung to a loss of 4.4 million pounds for the six
months ended Sept. 30 from a profit of 2.6 million pounds a year
earlier.
Esher, Surrey-based Dairy Crest has been trying to increase
profits by cutting distribution costs, improving its branding
and selling property for which it has no need.
The sale, subject to clearance from competition authorities,
will allow Dairy Crest to focus on its profitable cheese and
spreads businesses. The cheese unit includes whey-based products
used in infant formula, an area of investment for the company.
"The deal will reduce net debt and unshackle the
high-quality foods business from a resource drain," analysts at
Jefferies wrote in a note.
Dairy Crest's net debt increased by nearly half during the
first six months of the financial year to end September at 209.6
million pounds.
Dairy Crest will sell its milk-processing factories at
Foston, Chadwell Heath and Severnside, as well as the Hanworth
glass-bottling plant and 72 depots.
Müller UK & Ireland Group said it would acquire Dairy
Crest's fresh liquid milk, flavoured milk, bulk and potted
cream, bulk butter and milk powder businesses. (bit.ly/1tfLyif)
Müller Wiseman Dairies, known for its distinctive
black-and-white cow-print branding, processes and delivers
around 30 percent of the fresh milk consumed in Britain,
according to its website.
Dairy Crest's shares were up 12.8 percent at 481.00 pence at
1254 GMT on Thursday. As of Wednesday's close, the stock had
lost 21 percent since the beginning of the year.
(1 US dollar = 0.6272 British pound)
(Additional reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier and Robin Paxton)