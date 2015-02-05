Feb 5 Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain's
largest dairy food company, said its cheese and spreads
businesses performed robustly while dairies business had
continued to make losses in the nine months ended Dec. 31.
Dairy Crest, which is in the midst of selling its dairies
operations to a unit of German food group Müller, said the deal
was on track and had received shareholder approval.
The maker of Cathedral City cheese and Country Life butter
continues to battle low milk prices as it shifts its focus to
cheese and spreads.
(Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bengaluru; Editing by
Gopakumar Warrier)