March 23 Dairy Crest Group Plc said the sale of its dairy operations was being referred back to the UK Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) by the European Commission for review.

Britain's largest dairy food company said the deal to sell the operations to Müller UK & Ireland Group still remains on track. (Reporting by Abhiram Nandakumar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)