By Gus Trompiz

PARIS, April 13 Euronext launched revamped dairy derivatives on Monday, betting an end of EU milk quotas will stir price hedging interest, but a lack of opening day trade illustrated the uphill task it faces in a sector that has so far shunned futures.

The exchange is replacing a failed skimmed milk powder contract with a wider offering of butter <0#ULB:>, skimmed milk powder <0#SKMP:> and whey powder <0#WFP:> futures.

None of the products, which were launched with consecutive monthly delivery positions from June 2015 until November 2016, recorded any trades in the debut session.

Euronext has acknowledged the challenge in developing a hedging culture in the dairy sector but argues demand is much greater now, particularly in the northern European export hub to which it has tailored its contracts.

"The crux of the interest (is from the) Dutch, German, Danish and Irish. In other words, the core of the EU dairy export machine," Olivier Raevel, head of commodities at Euronext, told the Thomson Reuters online Global Ags Forum.

Euronext is hoping to emulate the expansion of its wheat and rapeseed futures that have grown in recent years into recognised price benchmarks for the European market.

The abolition of the European Union's 30-year-old milk production quotas on April 1 has whetted the appetite of producers in countries such as Germany and Ireland keen to tap into rising world demand.

Risk management using futures remains nonetheless a departure in an EU market known for local pricing negotiated by dairies with the farmers that deliver to them.

"Currently, there is no pan-European dairy price benchmark," said Pierre Begoc, international director at consultancy Agritel, one of Euronext's partners in the developing the new derivatives.

"The test in the next few months will be whether a European benchmark starts to emerge."

A downturn last year fuelled by a Russian embargo has also heightened some farmers' misgivings about liberalisation.

The global dairy market takes its lead from prices set at twice-monthly auctions held by New Zealand's Fonterra, the world's biggest dairy exporter.

CME Group runs a U.S.-based milk futures contract but it is small compared to its crop markets. In Europe, Eurex's German-based dairy derivatives have very low volumes.

Euronext first launched an EU skimmed milk powder contract in 2010 but suspended it last year due to a lack of liquidity. (Reporting by Gus Trompiz in Paris, additional reporting by Michael Hogan in Hamburg, editing by David Evans)