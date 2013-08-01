* China dairy firms look to EU for infant milk supply
* Suggests export promise for EU after output limits end
* Ireland courts foreign buyers as eyes 50 pct output rise
* Farmers' divided on more exposure to volatile market
By Gus Trompiz and Sarah Young
PARIS/BELVIEW, Ireland, Aug 1 The sight of
China's companies and even tourists buying up European baby milk
products has given farmers a glimpse of what could be the export
upside of an at times feared opening up of Europe's dairy
market.
China's overseas quest for infant formula, the result of a
deep distrust of domestic supply dating back to a deadly
contamination scandal in 2008, has been embraced by Ireland as
an outlet for the extra milk it plans to produce when the
European Union scraps its 30-year-old limits on output in 2015.
Amid pastureland in the country's southeast, Glanbia
Ingredients Ireland, a joint venture between food group Glanbia
and a dairy cooperative, has been busing in potential
overseas buyers to present the single biggest Irish dairy
investment, a planned 150 million euro milk powder plant.
A visit by Chinese customers this year to the site in
Belview showed what buyers from China are looking for and what
Ireland is suited to offer.
"On the farm visit ... they were eating apple pie and
looking out at the cows and (one) said, 'if I could capture this
moment and market this to my consumers, this is where I want my
milk to come from'," Glanbia Ingredients' commercial director
Nick Whelan recalls.
Chinese dairy firms have struck deals in the last year to
invest in European plants. Among these, Biostime
partnered with Denmark's Arla Foods while Synutra
teamed up with France's Sodiaal.
Back home, they pack advertising with references to imported
content and images of green fields and European families.
This drive for foreign supply, in a Chinese infant formula
market projected to double in value to $25 billion by 2017
according to research firm Euromonitor, comes at a welcome time
for EU producers preparing to emerge from a milk quota system.
For the first time since quotas were introduced in 1984, to
halt chronic oversupply resulting from the production-focused
farm subsidies of the time, EU countries will have the scope to
increase freely their output.
PROFITABLE GREEN FIELDS
The EU as a whole is the world's largest dairy producer. But
it exports only a small share of its supply, mostly to nearby
markets to such as Russia and North Africa, and has a limited
presence in China compared to top world exporter New Zealand.
Ireland has been among the most ambitious EU countries in
the run-up to liberalisation, setting a target to raise milk
production by 50 percent between 2015 and 2020. The government
projects this would generate 1.2 billion euros in investments
and 5,000 jobs, lending support to an Irish economic recovery.
As well as appealing to Chinese buyers in search of
wholesome rural settings, the EU's pasture-based dairy regions
are increasingly competitive internationally as rising prices of
cereal and oilseed feed make non-grass rearing more expensive.
Milk production costs in major EU countries are now close to
U.S. levels, after higher grain prices and a lower euro eroded a
20-30 percent advantage enjoyed by U.S. producers in the
previous decade, IFCN Dairy Research Center estimates, although
they remain above costs in New Zealand, China's top supplier.
IFCN says growth in Chinese imports could in theory soak up
all of the extra supply it forecasts in the EU by 2020, or some
7.5 million tonnes in new milk output expected to come mainly
from core producing regions like Ireland and a northern European
coastal belt running from Denmark down to northwest France.
The EU is not alone in targeting China and a turbulent
retail market, in which foreign baby-milk brands face a pricing
probe, has its risks.
But analysts see good long-term demand in China and Asia,
where population growth and changing diets mean demand is
outpacing local production, and Europe as well placed to supply
cheese by-product whey used in baby milk and many other foods.
Chinese investments in plants in Europe also offer access to
market without retail risks and provide welcome financing to
some cooperatives with limited funds. Synutra is putting up 90
million of the 100 million euro investment in the whey powder
plant it plans with Sodiaal.
MIXED FEELINGS FOR FARMERS
EU expansion will depend on market conditions, however.
Rabobank International, which sees EU milk production rising
by 7-8 percent between 2015 and 2020, stresses that EU countries
still have higher costs than some rival exporters and that
output could be curtailed by land and capital constraints.
Many farmers themselves are wary about what a more open
market holds, despite the lure of exports and a pledge by the EU
to ensure a "soft landing" for the dairy sector in 2015.
As in other agricultural sectors, the years since 2007 have
seen a series of wild swings in dairy prices.
Memories remain fresh of a market slide in 2009 that
triggered a delivery strike by some producers. The past year has
seen farmers suffer record-high grain costs before getting
relief in record peaks for world dairy prices.
"With a major export share you are connected to world prices
and you're on a rollercoaster," IFCN's Managing Director Torsten
Hemme said. "I would say that the top 10 percent of EU dairy
farmers are prepared, for others this volatility is an
existential challenge."
Unease about liberalisation is perhaps strongest in France,
where the government wants to use subsidies to favour livestock
farming including in less profitable zones.
Northern EU states are torn, with Denmark and the
Netherlands long geared up to exports through cooperative giants
Arla and FrieslandCampina, and top EU milk producer Germany
already encouraging farm consolidation within the quota regime.
In Ireland, despite the ups and downs of market conditions,
farmers are showing an appetite for the post-quota era.
"Agriculture was losing ground but now it's seen as a good
industry and my son wants to be part of that," said Kevin Meade,
a 56-year-old who farms 170 cows north of Dublin. "He wants to
milk at least 300 cows. I haven't got the energy for that!"