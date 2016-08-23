SYDNEY Aug 24 Murray Goulburn, Australia's largest dairy processor, said on Wednesday its annual net profit for 2016 rose more than 60 percent.

Murray Goulburn said net profit after tax during the 2016 financial year totalled A$40.6 million ($30.91 million), an increase of 61.2 percent from the previous year and matching analysts' expectations.

The increase in profits comes despite Murray Goulburn reporting a decline in revenues. The Australian dairy processor said annual revenues totalled A$2.78 billion, a fall of 3.3 percent from the previous year.

