Sept 19 Dairy Crest Group , the maker of Cathedral City cheese, said it expected overall profits for the first half to be slightly ahead of the corresponding period last year as selling price increases offset the impact of input cost pressures.

The chilled dairy foods company, which also makes Clover spread, Country Life butter, St Hubert Omega 3 spread, and FRijj, said it was confident of delivering a full-year profit in line with its expectations.

"Despite the pressure on consumers' disposable incomes, sales of our five key brands in total have continued to increase, although volumes of these brands will be lower than in the same period last year," the company said in a statement.

Inflation in Britain held at a 2-1/2 year high in May as food prices rose, squeezing Britons' finances and leaving rate-setters stuck firmly with the dilemma of how to tackle soaring prices while the economy is weak.

The company also said net borrowings at end-September would be higher than a year ago as anticipated, reflecting higher cheese stocks and increased capital investment.

Dairy Crest shares, which have lost 20 percent of their value since the start of 2011, closed at 337.8 pence on Friday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the firm at 450 million pounds ($710.8 million). ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)