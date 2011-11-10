(Adds details)

* H1 pretax profit up 9 pct at 39.2 mln stg

* Sees FY profits in line

Nov 10 Dairy Crest Group , the maker of Cathedral City cheese, reported strong first-half results as higher selling prices offset a rise in input costs and was upbeat on the year.

The chilled dairy foods company, which also makes Clover spread, Country Life butter, St Hubert Omega 3 spread, and FRijj, said sales of liquid milk to major retailers continued to rise in the first half.

"Looking forward, the consumer environment is challenging and increasingly difficult to predict. Despite this, we remain confident that we will deliver profits for the year in line with our expectations," Chief Executive Mark Allen said in a statement on Thursday.

Inflation in Britain hit a three-year high in September driven by soaring gas and electricity bills, adding to the severe squeeze on Britons' living standards as wages have failed to keep up with rising prices.

April-September pretax profit was 39.2 million pounds ($62.5 million), compared with 36.1 million pounds a year ago. Revenue was up 2 percent at 796.2 million pounds.

Dairy Crest shares, which have lost 20 percent of their value since the start of 2011, closed at 336 pence on Wednesday on the London Stock Exchange, valuing the company at about 450 million pounds. ($1 = 0.627 British Pounds) (Reporting by Tresa Sherin Morera in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)