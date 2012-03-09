* Exploring options, including a sale, for St Hubert
* Analysts say potential deal may fetch about 300 mln stg
($474.48 mln
(Adds analyst comments, details, stock movement)
By Esha Dey
March 9 Dairy Crest Group Plc said
it was looking to sell its French branded spreads business, St
Hubert, in a deal that analysts expect could fetch the dairy
foods company about 300 million pounds.
A potential sale of the spreads business, considered by
analysts the "jewel in the crown" of Dairy Crest, could also
help the company reduce debt and focus on its core UK business.
The company's announcement comes at a time when British
consumer firms, which are trying to battle soaring commodity
costs, are in a tough situation as rising inflation squeezes
Britons' living standards and makes them more sensitive to price
hikes.
Since acquiring the Hubert business in January 2007, Dairy
Crest had been unable to make additional deals in Continental
Europe as it had planned earlier, the maker of Cathedral City
cheese said in a statement.
The group's plan to do further deals in Continental Europe
had fallen flat as family-run businesses were hard to secure,
its own balance sheet was constrained and rival Lactalis was
snapping up much of what was on offer, Numis analyst Charles
Pick said.
A possible sale would not just reduce Dairy Crest's debt,
but also help the company make strategic deals in the UK.
"It is a very profitable business and probably quite
saleable in that respect. So we would expect almost the bulk of
the group's net debt to disappear if they can sell it," Investec
Bank analyst Nicola Mallard said.
The group had a net debt of about 365.3 million pounds as of
Sept. 30, 2011. It bought St Hubert for about 250 million pounds
from Uniq, which was acquired by Irish food company Greencore
last year.
"Without (St Hubert) the group's profits will become more
reliant on the UK market and within that, the struggling liquid
milk sector," Investec's Mallard said.
Dairy Crest, which also makes Clover spread, Country Life
butter and Frijj, said it planned to continue with its
progressive dividend policy.
The group's shares, which have lost 3 percent of their value
since the company posted first-half results in November, were up
about 2 percent at 331.61 pence by 1043 GMT on Friday on the
London Stock Exchange.
($1 = 0.6323 British pounds)
(Reporting by Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Brenton
Cordeiro, Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)