March 29 Dairy Crest Group Plc said
fourth-quarter trading has been in line with its expectations as
its cost-cutting programme was on track, but profit in its key
dairies business remained under pressure.
"We are looking at a range of options to restore this
business to a satisfactory level of profitability," the company
said in a statement.
Dairy Crest, known for its butter and spread brands Country
Life, St Hubert Omega 3 and Clover, as well as Cathedral City
cheese and flavoured milk drink Frijj, said value sales of the
five key brands have increased this year.
The dairies segment, which delivers fresh and flavored milk
to retailers, coffee shops and residential customers, reported a
profit of 5.8 million pounds ($9.19 million) on revenue of 533.8
million pounds for the half year ended Sept. 30, 2011.
The segment contributed two-thirds of the company's revenue
during the period.
The firm said its cost cuts were on track to meet its annual
savings target of 20 million pounds.
"These savings have partially offset higher input costs
including milk," Dairy Crest said. "We will continue to focus on
reducing costs into the new financial year and expect to achieve
a similar level of annual savings."
Earlier this month, Dairy Crest said it was looking to sell
its French branded spreads business, St Hubert, in a deal that
analysts expect could fetch the dairy foods company about 300
million pounds.
($1 = 0.6309 British pounds)
(Reporting by Brenton Cordeiro in Bangalore; Editing by Don
Sebastian)