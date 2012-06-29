* To sell St Hubert for 430 mln euros to private equity co
* Considers acquisitions in the UK
(Adds CEO and analyst's comments; updates share movement)
By Karen Rebelo
June 29 Dairy Crest Group Plc, the maker
of Cathedral City cheese, would sell its St Hubert French
branded spreads business to France-based Montagu Private Equity
SAS for 430 million euros ($534.34 million), and said it will
now focus on its UK operations.
Aggressive price wars between supermarkets and low bulk
cream prices have hurt Dairy Crest's core milk business. But
strong cheese and spreads sales have helped the company maintain
profitability.
Montagu's offer - equivalent to 344 million pounds - was
lower than the 350 million to 400 million pounds that St Hubert
was expected to fetch, but it was a reasonable price, given
current market conditions, analysts said.
"When people made their initial estimates of 350 to 400
million sterling, that was on the basis of the euro ... and
actually that's moved, that' been detrimental," said Jefferies &
Co analyst Alex Howson.
St Hubert is the second-largest spreads brand by market
share in France and competes with Unilever Plc and
Lactalis.
Analysts consider St Hubert, which Dairy Crest bought in
2007 for 370 million euros, to be its "jewel in the crown."
But rising debt and failure to make additional acquisitions
in Europe forced the British milk processor to undertake a
strategic review of St Hubert in March.
"The best thing for Dairy Crest is to concentrate on the UK
business," Chief Executive Mark Allen told Reuters.
The company, which had net debt of 336 million pounds on
March 31, said it would use proceeds from the sale initially to
reduce net debt.
Dairy Crest, whose brands include Country Life, Clover and
flavoured milk drink Frijj, would also consider buying branded
dairy foods businesses in the UK.
Shares of the company, which once traded above 740 pence,
were up nearly 1 percent at 330.80 pence at 1156 GMT on the
London Stock Exchange on Friday.
($1 = 0.8047 euros)
(Reporting by Karen Rebelo in Bangalore; Editing by Joyjeet
Das)