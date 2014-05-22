May 22 Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain's largest dairy company, reported a 31 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, helped by the sale of a property in London.

The company, whose brands include Country Life, Clover and flavoured milk drink Frijj, said its adjusted pretax profit rose to 65.3 million pounds ($110.2 million) in the year ended March 31 from 49.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue rose 1 percent to 1.39 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.5925 British pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)