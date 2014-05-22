Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
May 22 Dairy Crest Group Plc, Britain's largest dairy company, reported a 31 percent rise in full-year pretax profit, helped by the sale of a property in London.
The company, whose brands include Country Life, Clover and flavoured milk drink Frijj, said its adjusted pretax profit rose to 65.3 million pounds ($110.2 million) in the year ended March 31 from 49.7 million pounds a year earlier.
Revenue rose 1 percent to 1.39 billion pounds. ($1 = 0.5925 British pounds) (Reporting by Aastha Agnihotri in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr)
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.