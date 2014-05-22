Investment banks ditch the diet and look to expand - study
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
May 22 Dairy Crest Group Plc :
* Final dividend 15.4 pence per share
* Total dividend up 2.9 percent to 21.3 pence per share
* FY revenue rose 0.7 percent to 1.39 billion stg
* Adjusted profit before tax up 31 pct to 65.3 mln stg Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Investment banks set to boost returns after lean years - study
FRANKFURT, March 17 The operator of Frankfurt airport, Fraport, said on Friday it expects Lufthansa to grow its long-haul business at the hub despite a row over a foray by budget airlines into the airport.
March 17 British recruiting firm SThree reported flat gross profit at constant currency for the first quarter, held back by a slower UK and Ireland market following Britain's vote to leave the European Union.