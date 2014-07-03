UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
July 3 Dairy Crest Group Plc
* Today announcing that it has entered into a strategic partnership with Fonterra, world's leading dairy exporter
* Fonterra will market and sell two products for fast growing global infant formula market
* Agreement is for a minimum of five years.
* Also announcing a new 20 million pounds capital investment at its Davidstow site to manufacture galacto-oligosaccharide
* Project is anticipated to provide an eight year cash payback for dairy crest Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources