Sept 22 Dairy Crest Group Plc :

* Consultation at its Hanworth glass bottling dairy and Chard specialist cream potting facility

* Proposal to end production at Hanworth, which currently employs around 200 people, follows a strategic review of company's residential delivery service

* Hanworth Dairy is expected to remain operational for around a further two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)