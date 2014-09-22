UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 22 Dairy Crest Group Plc :
* Consultation at its Hanworth glass bottling dairy and Chard specialist cream potting facility
* Proposal to end production at Hanworth, which currently employs around 200 people, follows a strategic review of company's residential delivery service
* Hanworth Dairy is expected to remain operational for around a further two years Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Aashika Jain in Bangalore)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources