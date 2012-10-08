UPDATE 2-Barclays to pay $988 mln to split from African business
* Barclays FY profit misses forecasts (Recasts with terms of split from Barclays PLC)
Oct 8 British telecoms company Daisy Group Plc said it would report higher first-half revenue and that it remained confident about its business outlook for the second half despite persisting pressure on certain mobile connection commissions.
Daisy Group, which also offers networking and VoIP services, said its net debt increased during the first six months ended Sept. 30 due to the acquisition of Worldwide Group Holdings Ltd in April.
Daisy had reported revenue of 176 million pounds ($285 million) for the six months ended Sept. 30, 2011.
The company will announce its interim results for the latest first half on Nov. 28.
Daisy shares closed at 98.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Friday.
* Barclays FY profit misses forecasts (Recasts with terms of split from Barclays PLC)
LONDON, Feb 23 Miner-trader Glencore reported an 18 percent increase in 2016 profits, buoyed by a rebound in commodities, and said the company had never been so well-positioned financially, meaning it was ready for small acquisitions or big dividends.
LONDON, Feb 23 Commodities giant Glencore expects its debt to core earnings ratio to fall below 1.5 times in 2017, well below its recently lowered long-term target of 2 times, as commodities prices rise, Chief Executive Ivan Glasenberg said on Thursday. (Reporting by Dmitry Zhdannikov; editing by Jason Neely)