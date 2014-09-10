Yahoo may rethink use of cash from Alibaba deal
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
Sept 10 Daisy Group Plc :
* Regarding rule 2.6 deadline extension
* Had received a preliminary approach relating to a possible cash offer for company at 190p per Daisy share
* Offer from Toscafund Asset Management LLP , Penta Capital LLP and Matthew Riley, chief executive officer of Daisy
* Consortium needs to make offer by not later than 5.00 p.m. on September 10, 2014
* Independent directors sought for an extension of current deadline, to allow consortium to complete its due diligence
* Deadline extended to 5.00pm on September 22, 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
SAN FRANCISCO, Aug 9 Yahoo Inc may re-evaluate plans for the cash it gets from a multibillion-dollar sale of half of its 40 percent stake in Chinese Internet company Alibaba Group.
* Penalty is largest FTC has ever imposed for violating an order
* RIM shares rise more than 4 percent following ruling (Adds comment from Mformation, updates share price move)