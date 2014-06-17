June 17 British Internet and telecommunications services provider Daisy Group Plc's full-year operating loss widened, hurt by increased costs associated with its recent acquisitions.

Operating loss widened 6.5 percent to 17.9 million pounds ($30 million) in the year ended March 31, said Daisy Group, which offers broadband, mobile, telephone and cloud services to small and medium businesses.

Revenue inched up 0.3 percent to 352.7 million pounds.

The company said it would pay a final dividend of 3.1 pence per share, raising the full-year dividend by 15 percent. It expects the same dividend growth for the current and next financial year, and plans periodic return of surplus capital through share buybacks. ($1 = 0.5956 British Pounds) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)