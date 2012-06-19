* FY loss 18.8 mln stg vs loss of 19.7 mln stg last year

* Rev up 31 pct to 348.6 mln stg

* Says to pay maiden dividend after current FY

June 19 British telecoms company Daisy Group Plc said full-year loss narrowed on higher sales at its mobile business and it remained cautiously optimistic about the current financial year.

"With a strong balance sheet and solid base of recurring revenues, we are well positioned in these more challenging economic times," Chief Executive Matthew Riley said in a statement.

Sales from the mobile business, which contributes 31 percent to the company's revenue, rose to 106.8 million pounds ($167.35 million) from 64.2 million pounds last year.

The company said volume of its traditional fixed-line calls continued to decline as it shifts to new technologies and data-led products.

Daisy Group, which also offers networking and VoIP services, also said it intended to pay a maiden dividend after the current financial year.

April-March pretax loss from continuing operations narrowed to 18.8 million pounds from 19.7 million pounds a year earlier.

Revenue climbed 31 percent to 348.6 million pounds.

Shares in the company, which have fallen 20 percent in the last one year, were up 4 percent at 97 pence at 0737 GMT on Tuesday on the London Stock Exchange. ($1 = 0.6382 British pounds) (Reporting by Monika Shinghal in Bangalore; Editing by Don Sebastian)