June 17 Daisy Group Plc
* Total dividend up 15 percent to 4.6 penceper share
* Daisy group plc audited preliminary results
* FY Operating loss 17.9 mln stg vs 16.8 mln stg
* Fy net pretax loss from continuing operations 24.4 million
stg versus 23.5 million stg loss year ago
* FY revenue 352.7 million stg versus 351.5 million stg
* Final dividend of 3.1p proposed, taking full year dividend
to 4.6p, a 15% increase (fy13: 4.0p)
* Continued market decline in retail fixed line revenues but
growth in other product areas
* Strong group cash generation is expected to continueShare
buybacks will be considered to maintain an efficient capital
structure
