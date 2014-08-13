Aug 13 Daisy Group Plc

* Announcement regarding preliminary approach

* Confirms received preliminary approach relating to a possible offer for company by Toscafund Asset Management LLP, Penta Capital LLP and Matthew Riley, CEO of Daisy (together "consortium")

* There can be no certainty of an offer being made for Daisy by Toscafund, Penta and/or Matthew Riley, nor as to terms of any offer