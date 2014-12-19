Dec 19 Daisy Group Plc

* At request of Bidco, applied to london stock exchange for cancellation of trading in Daisy shares on aim

* It is expected that cancellation will occur at 7.00 a.m. On 22 January 2015 after which time Daisy shares will no longer be admitted to trading on AIM

* Cancellation will significantly reduce liquidity and marketability of any Daisy shares in respect of which offer has not been accepted