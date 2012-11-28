Nov 28 British telecoms company Daisy Group Plc posted a wider loss for the first half of the year on lower sales in its mobile business.

The company said pretax loss from continuing operations for the six months ended Sept. 30 widened to 13.8 million pounds ($22.1 million) from 8.9 million pounds a year earlier.

Daisy Group, which also offers networking and voice over internet protocol (VoIP) services, said headline revenue climbed 1 percent to 178.1 million pounds.

Revenue from the mobile business, which contributes 27 percent to the company's revenue, fell about 5 percent.

Daisy Group, which has grown by buying business telecoms providers, bought Worldwide Group Holdings in April, to add audio-conferencing to its telecoms offer for business customers.

The company, which caters to small and medium businesses and the public sector, said last month that it was experiencing pressure on certain mobile connection commissions and facing longer sales cycles but was confident of its outlook for the second half of the year.

It intends to propose a maiden dividend during its full-year results, the company said.

The company's shares, which fell 13 percent in the last year, closed at 90 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Tuesday.