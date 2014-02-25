BRIEF-Guangzhou Yuetai Group updates on private placement plan
* Says it aims to raise up to 3.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, instead of up to 3.6 billion yuan
TOKYO Feb 25 Japanese brokerage Daiwa Securities Group Inc said on Tuesday it had agreed in principle to an alliance with Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Ltd in the business of advising on mergers and acquisitions.
Daiwa, Japan's second-largest investment bank, said in a release that the tie-up would open the door for getting work advising on mergers and acquisitions involving Japanese and Australian and New Zealand companies.
There was no investment announced as part of the deal.
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Dominic Lau)
* Says it aims to raise up to 3.5 billion yuan in private placement of shares to fund projects, instead of up to 3.6 billion yuan
March 21 Japan Rental Housing Investments Inc : * Says it completes sale of property at 293.5 million yen * Previous plan was disclosed on March 15 Source text in Japanese: https://goo.gl/Ytr1gz Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
To access the newsletter, click on the link: http://share.thomsonreuters.com/assets/newsletters/Indiamorning/MNC_IN_03212017.pdf If you would like to receive this newsletter via email, please register at: https://forms.thomsonreuters.com/india-morning/ FACTORS TO WATCH 8:30 am: Economic Affairs Secretary Shaktikanta Das and SEBI Chairman Ajay Tyagi to attend Growth Net Summit in New Delhi. 9:00 am: Avenue Supermarts, parent company of D-Mart, lists on stock exc