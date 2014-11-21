BRIEF-Travelers to acquire UK-based Simply Business
* Travelers Companies Inc - deal for enterprise value of approximately $490 million
TOKYO Nov 21 Japan's Daiwa Securities Group Inc said on Friday it agreed to cooperate with China Securities in investment banking and other brokerage operations to expand their reach in China.
Daiwa, Japan's second-largest brokerage, said the companies would also share information and business introductions on cross-border mergers and financing.
China Securities was one of the first three securities companies established in China, according to its website. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* CEO Douglas Peterson's FY 2016 total compensation was $9 million versus $7.8 million in FY 2015 - sec filing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
HONG KONG/LONDON March 13 HSBC's new Chairman Mark Tucker is known in Asia as one of the region's most successful finance executives for taking insurer AIA through a stock market listing and then more than doubling its market value through a relentless focus on new business.