TOKYO Nov 21 Japan's Daiwa Securities Group Inc said on Friday it agreed to cooperate with China Securities in investment banking and other brokerage operations to expand their reach in China.

Daiwa, Japan's second-largest brokerage, said the companies would also share information and business introductions on cross-border mergers and financing.

China Securities was one of the first three securities companies established in China, according to its website. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)