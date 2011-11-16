TOKYO Nov 16 The head of Daiwa Securities
Group said on Wednesday that Japan's second-biggest
brokerage is considering further cost cuts, including in IT
systems.
"The business climate is extremely tough," Daiwa CEO Takashi
Hibino told a news conference, adding that the brokerage will
stick to its strategy of shoring up its operations in Asia.
Daiwa last month posted its third straight quarterly loss
amid a slump in domestic stocks and said it would cut more than
300 overseas jobs as it braces for tough conditions ahead.
