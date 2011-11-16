TOKYO Nov 16 The head of Daiwa Securities Group said on Wednesday that Japan's second-biggest brokerage is considering further cost cuts, including in IT systems.

"The business climate is extremely tough," Daiwa CEO Takashi Hibino told a news conference, adding that the brokerage will stick to its strategy of shoring up its operations in Asia.

Daiwa last month posted its third straight quarterly loss amid a slump in domestic stocks and said it would cut more than 300 overseas jobs as it braces for tough conditions ahead.

