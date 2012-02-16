TOKYO Feb 16 Daiwa Securities Group , Japan's second-largest brokerage, said it would combine its research analysts into one pan-Asian team, aiming to meet investor demand for a less Japan-focused approach to offering investing ideas.

The move would bring Daiwa's structure closer in line with top Japanese broker Nomura Holdings and other big investment banks that have increasingly taken a regional approach to research in recent years.

The rejig of research also comes as part of a broader streamlining effort at Daiwa, which has lost money for four consecutive quarters and is in the process of cutting 500 overseas jobs.

Daiwa said it would consolidate the current 26 sectors it covers in Japan and 21 sectors in Asia into 12 key sectors that will be covered on a pan-Asian basis. The broker's 100 analysts in the region will all report to a new sector head.

While Daiwa has a strong retail network and asset management business in Japan, it has been unable to leverage that into a profitable presence overseas, where it struggles to compete with larger global investment banks.

The continued losses have forced Daiwa to focus on slashing costs and to scale back an overseas expansion strategy centred on tapping fast-growing Asian markets.

Daiwa analysts are now covering about 500 companies in Asia excluding Japan. That falls short of the company's previously announced plan of up to 700 firms. (Reporting by Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto; Editing by Matt Driskill)