UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
TOKYO May 16 Daiwa Securities Group Inc , Japan's second-biggest brokerage firm, said on Thursday that it wants to increase the number of its retail branches by about 50 percent over the next several years.
Daiwa had 123 branches as of the end of March. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Chris Gallagher and Edmund Klamann)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February
* Alternatives to Libor to be found for some contracts