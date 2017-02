TOKYO Oct 28 Daiwa Securities Group said on Friday that it would cut more than 300 staff from its overseas operations.

Japan's second-biggest brokerage, which on Friday reported a loss for the latest quarter, also said it would end its proprietary trading system (PTS) alternative platform services, and had recently ended propriety trading operations in Hong Kong and Taiwan. (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Writing by Chris Gallagher; Editing by Edmund Klamann)