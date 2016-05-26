BRIEF-Mena Real Estate to sell 2.6 mln treasury shares
* Gets CMA approval to sell 2.6 million treasury shares Source:(http://bit.ly/2kuITXa) Further company coverage:
May 26 Daiwa Office Investment :
* Says it will buy a building based in Tokyo, on June 1, for 6.37 billion yen
* Says it will take out loan of 6 billion yen from three banks for the building
Source text in Japanese:goo.gl/60XOo9
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
* FY net profit 15.6 million dinars versus 14.3 million dinars year ago
* FY consol net profit after tax EGP 1.35 billion versus EGP 1.04 billion year ago