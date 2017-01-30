TOKYO Jan 30 Daiwa Securities Group Inc
will replace its chief executive as part of a
management reshuffle, Japan's second-biggest brokerage said on
Monday.
Seiji Nakata, 56, currently Daiwa's chief operating officer,
will replace CEO Takashi Hibino from April 1. A 33-year veteran
of the brokerage, Nakata oversees Daiwa's retail division, and
also has experience with its wholesale operations.
Hibino, 61, will become Daiwa's chairman. During his six
years as chief executive, Hibino strengthened the brokerage's
domestic sales base, but also oversaw a scaling-back of its
international operations.
(Reporting by Thomas Wilson; Editing by Himani Sarkar)