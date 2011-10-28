TOKYO Oct 28 Daiwa Securities Group , Japan's second-biggest brokerage, posted a quarterly loss on Friday, its sixth in seven quarters, hit by a fall in domestic stocks.

Daiwa, which is trying to build up its presence in Asia to expand outside its sluggish home market, posted a 19.4 billion yen ($255 million) net loss for July-September, compared with a loss of 4.2 billion yen a year earlier.

The result was worse than the average estimate of a 13.1 billion yen loss from three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the business year that began April 1, the average net income prediction of five analysts surveyed is a 20.9 billion yen loss. Daiwa does not release its own outlook.

Japan's benchmark Nikkei average fell 11 percent in the July-September quarter.

Shares of Daiwa, which competes with Nomura Holdings , have tumbled 31 percent since the start of 2011 through Thursday's close, underperforming the Nikkei's 13 percent fall. ($1 = 75.840 Japanese Yen) (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Joseph Radford)