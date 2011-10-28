TOKYO Oct 28 Daiwa Securities Group ,
Japan's second-biggest brokerage, posted a quarterly loss on
Friday, its sixth in seven quarters, hit by a fall in domestic
stocks.
Daiwa, which is trying to build up its presence in Asia to
expand outside its sluggish home market, posted a 19.4 billion
yen ($255 million) net loss for July-September, compared with a
loss of 4.2 billion yen a year earlier.
The result was worse than the average estimate of a 13.1
billion yen loss from three analysts surveyed by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the business year that began April 1, the average net
income prediction of five analysts surveyed is a 20.9 billion
yen loss. Daiwa does not release its own outlook.
Japan's benchmark Nikkei average fell 11 percent in
the July-September quarter.
Shares of Daiwa, which competes with Nomura Holdings
, have tumbled 31 percent since the start of 2011
through Thursday's close, underperforming the Nikkei's 13
percent fall.
($1 = 75.840 Japanese Yen)
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Joseph Radford)