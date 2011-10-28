* Q2 loss of 19.4 bln yen vs consensus of 13.1 bln yen loss
* To cut more than 300 staff overseas, exit some prop
trading
* Predicts tough market conditions to continue in second
half
* Raises cost-cutting target by 10 bln yen to 40 bln yen
* Chairman, CEO to cut basic pay by 40 percent
(Updates with analyst comments, details)
By Nathan Layne and Emi Emoto
TOKYO, Oct 28 Daiwa Securities Group ,
Japan's second-biggest brokerage, posted its third straight
quarterly loss amid a slump in domestic stocks and said it would
cut more than 300 overseas jobs as it braces for tough
conditions ahead.
The overseas cuts, which include shutting down its
proprietary trading operations in Hong Kong and Taiwan,
represent a step backwards in its quest to expand in
fast-growing Asian markets to offset poor growth prospects at
home.
Daiwa, which competes fiercely with larger rival Nomura
Holdings in the Japanese market, also said it would
pull the plug on an alternative stock trading system and take
steps to shore up its loss-making wholesale division.
"We expect the tough conditions to continue," Daiwa Chief
Financial Officer Nobuyuki Iwamoto told a news conference,
referring to the outlook for the October-March fiscal second
half, adding he was still worried about the crisis in Europe.
"For the time being the situation in Europe seems to have
calmed down but the fundamental problems have not been solved."
Daiwa posted a 19.4 billion yen ($255 million) net loss for
July-September, worse than the average estimate of a 13.1
billion yen loss from three analysts polled by Thomson Reuters.
It lost 4.2 billion yen in the same quarter a year earlier.
For the business year to March 2012, the average net income
prediction of five analysts surveyed is a 20.9 billion yen loss.
Daiwa does not release its own outlook.
While it has a solid presence in Japan's retail broking
market, Daiwa is struggling to bolster its wholesale business
after ending a 10-year investment banking joint venture with
Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in 2009.
"Daiwa is a dichotomous entity. You've got the retail
business which is solid and the toxic wholesale business which
is continually eroding capital and making consolidated profits
look bad," said Makarim Salman, head of Japan financials
research at Jeffries in Tokyo, which rates Daiwa "underperform".
"It's clear that further cost cuts are required -- a
significant scaling back of loss-making operations far in excess
of what's being targeted now."
Daiwa rang up a loss of 11.8 billion yen on stock trading,
one of the biggest drags on its results, and its global markets
division lost 15.8 billion yen. That wiped out gains by its
retail operations, which generated a profit of 8.2 billion yen.
The weak trading performance reflects a downturn in Japanese
share prices, with the benchmark Nikkei average losing
11 percent in the quarter.
It also struggled overseas, where it posted a recurring loss
of 7.1 billion yen.
In addition to closing proprietary trading desks in Taiwan
and Hong Kong, it also plans to shrink its over-the-counter
equity derivatives operations, cut middle and back office
operations and close branches in Dubai and Milan.
It now plans to shave 40 billion yen off its cost base, up
from a 30 billion yen target set in May. The savings drive will
include optimising rents and the scrapping of its proprietary
trading system (PTS) for trading stocks off the main exchange.
The job cuts will reduce its staff in Asia by 9 percent and
its European work force by 21 percent.
"There is no change in our strategy of focusing on the Asian
market," Iwamoto said. "But we will make changes depending on
market conditions."
The downturn in global financial markets has also hit global
rivals. Earlier this month Goldman Sachs posted its
second quarterly loss as a public company, while Australia's
Macquarie Group on Friday reported a 24 percent fall in
first-half earnings and cut its full-year outlook.
Daiwa said its CEO and chairman would have their basic pay
cut by 40 percent to take responsibility for the poor earnings.
Iwamoto said the company was focused on forging a strategy
to bolster its wholesale operations but that it was not looking
for a partner in investment banking, a move some analysts have
said may be necessary for it to be competitive.
(Editing by Chris Gallagher and Michael Watson)