TOKYO Jan 31 Daiwa Securities Group , Japan's second-biggest investment bank, booked its fourth straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as weak stock markets hit mutual fund sales and depressed brokerage commissions.

The protracted slump prompted Daiwa to launch a 40 billion yen cost-cutting drive in October, which included slashing 300 overseas jobs. It indicated it would consider expanding on those cuts given the industry's tough outlook.

Daiwa, which competes fiercely with larger rival Nomura Holdings in the Japanese market, reported a net loss of 21.6 billion yen ($282.8 million) for the October-December quarter, compared with the 19.4 billion yen loss in July-September.

The result was worse than the market consensus of a loss of 14 billion yen from a survey of four analysts by Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

For the business year to March 2012, the average net income prediction of seven analysts surveyed is a 44 billion yen loss. Daiwa does not release its own outlook.

While it has established a strong presence in Japan's retail broking market, Daiwa has struggled to revive its wholesale operations after ending a 10-year investment banking joint venture with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in 2009.

Daiwa shares have fallen 5 percent over the past three months through Monday's close compared with a 3 percent drop in the benchmark Nikkei average. ($1 = 76.3900 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Joseph Radford)