TOKYO Jan 31 Daiwa Securities Group
, Japan's second-biggest investment bank, booked its
fourth straight quarterly loss on Tuesday as weak
stock markets hit mutual fund sales and depressed brokerage
commissions.
The protracted slump prompted Daiwa to launch a 40 billion
yen cost-cutting drive in October, which included slashing 300
overseas jobs. It indicated it would consider expanding on those
cuts given the industry's tough outlook.
Daiwa, which competes fiercely with larger rival Nomura
Holdings in the Japanese market, reported a net loss of
21.6 billion yen ($282.8 million) for the October-December
quarter, compared with the 19.4 billion yen loss in
July-September.
The result was worse than the market consensus of a loss of
14 billion yen from a survey of four analysts by Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
For the business year to March 2012, the average net income
prediction of seven analysts surveyed is a 44 billion yen loss.
Daiwa does not release its own outlook.
While it has established a strong presence in Japan's retail
broking market, Daiwa has struggled to revive its wholesale
operations after ending a 10-year investment banking joint
venture with Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group in 2009.
Daiwa shares have fallen 5 percent over the past three
months through Monday's close compared with a 3 percent drop in
the benchmark Nikkei average.
($1 = 76.3900 Japanese yen)
(Reporting by Nathan Layne; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Joseph Radford)