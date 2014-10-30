BRIEF-Bank of Palestine board recommends FY dividend
* Board recommends cash dividend of 10.44 percent and stock dividend of 2.56 percent for year 2016 Source: (http://bit.ly/2mRj6ve) Further company coverage:
TOKYO Oct 30 Daiwa Securities Group reported a stronger-than-expected second-quarter net profit, as sales of wrap funds more than offset a decline in the market's enthusiasm over Prime Minister Shinzo Abe's economic policies.
Daiwa said its net profit in the July-September quarter rose to 37.0 billion yen ($339 million) from 35.5 billion yen a year earlier. Analysts on average expected 32.8 billion yen, according to Thomson Reuters Starmine.
(1 US dollar = 109.1100 Japanese yen) (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Stephen Coates)
* Investors House CF 1 signs financing agreement with Invesdor Oy
ZURICH, March 13 Private bank and asset manager LGT, owned and managed by Liechtenstein's royal family, on Monday reported a 9 percent rise in 2016 net profit to 230 million Swiss francs ($228.4 million).