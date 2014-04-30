(Removes extraneous word from headline)

TOKYO, April 30 Daiwa Securities Group Inc on Wednesday reported a 31 percent fall in fourth-quarter profit after investors lost enthusiasm in government economic policies that sparked a surge in stock prices last year.

Daiwa, Japan's second-largest broker after Nomura Holdings Inc, booked a net profit of 33.2 billion yen for January-March from 48.8 billion yen in the same period a year earlier.

