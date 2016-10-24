LOS ANGELES Oct 24 Actress Shailene Woodley
will stand trial in January on charges stemming from her arrest
with more than two dozen other activists while protesting
construction of the Dakota Access pipeline, court documents
showed on Monday.
Woodley, 24, who has pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor
charges of trespassing and engaging in a riot, faces up to two
months in jail and a $3,000 fine if convicted.
The actress, who had been livestreaming the Oct. 10 protest
at a Dakota Access pipeline construction site 2 miles (3.2 km)
south of St. Anthony, North Dakota, was seen on camera being
taken into custody and narrated her own arrest.
In an interview with the website Democracy Now! on Sunday,
she said she was strip-searched at the Morton County jail.
"I have to say, I was the first person who got released that
day on bail. My mom happened to be there. And I think it freaked
her out a lot. But there were a lot of women who I got to know
in that chamber who had to stay overnight and spent a lot more
time in jail than I did," she said.
Woodley, also known for her environmental activism, had
previously joined members of North Dakota's Standing Rock Sioux
Tribe to demonstrate against the $3.7 billion project.
The 1,100-mile (1,770-km) pipeline, being built by a group
of companies led by Energy Transfer Partners LP, would
be the first to bring Bakken shale from North Dakota directly to
refineries on the U.S. Gulf Coast.
The tribe believes the pipeline would leave its land
vulnerable to contamination and damage historic and culturally
significant sites. Supporters say it would provide a safer and
more cost-effective way to transport Bakken shale to the U.S.
Gulf.
Woodley co-starred in the film "Snowden" as the girlfriend
of former National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden,
who leaked details about the U.S. government's massive
surveillance programs and was granted asylum in Russia after
fleeing the United States in 2013.
In a related protest on Oct. 11, activists were arrested as
they tried to shut down the flow of oil through pipelines
carrying crude from Canada to the United States.
Among those taken into custody were documentary filmmakers,
Lindsey Grayzel, Carl Davis and Deia Schlosberg, who were
filming the action. The Committee to Protect Journalists has
called for charges to be dropped against them, saying they were
protected by free speech rights.
(Reporting by Dan Whitcomb; Editing by Peter Cooney)